Share:

KASUR - A youth committed suicide over domestic dispute in village Bigri in Bhela Roshan police limits. Police said on Sunday that a 16 year old Imtiaz s/o Mukhtar consumed poisonous pills after an altercation occurred with his family members over some minor issue. He was shifted to DHQ Kasur hospital in critical condition where he passed away. In another incident a man was shot dead by his brother over a minor issue in the limits of Saddar police station. Police said on Sunday that Shakeel Ahmed r/o Kot Pakka Kila along with his younger brother Mubashir, was present at their farm Kot Alamgir where they quarreled on the distribution of scrap. In a fit of rage, accused Shakeel opened fire at his brother, killed him on the spot. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.