LAHORE–The 40-member delegation of top position holder Pakistani students which is on a visit to Europe on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, visited Queen Mary University London and Natural History Museum London the other day.

Prof. Lee received the delegation and conducted students to various sections of the university. He also informed them about the history of the educational institution. Apprising the students of the academic achievements of Queen Mary University, he said that it has produced a number of Nobel laureates. The delegation also met the students of Pakistan and other countries studying in the university and discussed academic issues. Later, the Pakistani students visited Natural History Museum London which is one of the biggest museum of the world. The students visited various sections of the museum and evinced keen interest in the masterpieces of art and culture in the museum.