

Florida, USDMA frightening wasp nest containing ‘more than a million’ yellow jacket wasps has been found in Central Florida.Entomologist and bee removal expert Jonathon Simkins was alerted to the ominous mound, 1000 times bigger than the average nest, on a privately-owned hunting ground near Tampa recently and filmed as thousands of wasps tried to sting him. ‘I have never seen a nest this large in my entire life,’ Simkins, who has been working in the insect business for more than 20 years said. ‘This is the prehistoric nest from the dinosaur ages.’