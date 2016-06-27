MUZAFFARGARH - A woman, alongwith her three children, committed suicide by consuming poison over a dispute with her husband. Police said deceased Fouzia was upset over the second marriage of her husband. She herself consumed poison and gave it to her three children also, identified as five-year-old Ali Hamza, two-year-old Muzamil and one-year-old Maria.Fouzia, Muzamil and Maria died on-the-spot while Ali Hamza died at Nishtar Hospital Multan later on. Police have registered a case.