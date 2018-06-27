Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 12-year-old son of Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam has planned to stand for running election campaign of his detained father against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in NA-59 and PP-10.

In this regard, Muhammad Salar Islam Raja, son of Qamar-Ul-Islam Raja, announced to submit tickets of his father before returning officer of the said constituencies today (Wednesday) at 10am in the district courts.

He has also given a call to notables and residents of NA-59 and PP-10 to reach district courts to support him.

Interestingly, Usma Islam Raja, daughter of the detained politician, also vowed to come in public to beg votes for her father.

Engineer Qamar-Ul-Islam, who is contesting general elections 2018 against former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from NA-59 and PP-10 on the ticket of N League, has been arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in embezzling Rs1 billion in “Clean Water Provision Project”.

In a video, which goes viral, Muhammad Salar Islam Raja said: “He went to the NAB Office Lahore along with his father and kept waiting for hours on a road in the sizzling heat for the return of his father”.

He in his video message claimed that even NAB did not inform him or other family members about the detention of his father in the corruption scandal. He added that he was also not allowed to meet his father.

Raising slogan, he said: “I am Qamar Ul Islam, You are Qamar, we all are Qamar”. The 12-year-old Salar claimed THAT he would appear before the RO to submit tickets of his father at the district courts and also invited the voters of constituency to come courts to support him. He pledged his father would win general elections 2018.

On the other hand, scores of local leaders of N League and supporters of Qamar Ul Islam accused Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan of using NAB against Qamar Ul Islam to win NA-59 and PP-10 seats. Several supporters of Nisar, including Chairman UC Kalyal Haji Yasin parted their ways with Nisar and announced Support to Qamar Ul Islam in general elections 2018.