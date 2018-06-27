Share:

LAHORE - Despite continued state land grab and decreasing revenue collection, the outgoing senior member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) has abolished a large number of slots of naib tehsildars, The Nation has learnt.

Former board member Aslam Kamboh was later repatriated to the federal government. He abolished these slots when he was transferred to the Establishment Division.

As per details, though some functions like mutations and updation of land record have been shifted to the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), functions such as crop inspection, partition of joint holders, revenue recovery and demarcation of land have yet to be taken care of by the revenue officers, the naib tehsildars. In a notification issued the other day, the revenue secretary wrote that the sanctioned strength of naib tehsildars has been reviewed. It has been decided that “198 vacant posts of naib tehsildars, out of direct recruitment quota only) shall stand abolished w.e.f. January 1st 2017. The divisional commissioners are directed to furnish revised revenue circles to the BOR based on the workload and recovery positions in the light of the instructions contained in the Land Records Manual. All the commissioners and the deputy commissioners have been intimated about the revised sanctioned strength of naib tehsildars or revenue officers. As per the documents, current strength of ROs in all divisions is 567 while working strength is 334, vacant positions are 233, abolished posts are 198 and remaining sanctioned strength is 366.

The current sanctioned strength in Lahore is 62, Faisalabad 55, Bahawalpur 57, Gujranwala 87, Sahiwal 46, Rawalpindi 66, Multan 63, Sargodha 61 and DG Khan 70. Working strength of the ROs in Lahore is 31, Faisalabad 35, Bahawalpur 36, Gujranwala 60, Sahiwal 29, Rawalpindi 29, Multan 33, Sargodha 40, DG Khan 41. The details of vacant posts of naib tehsildars are as in the Lahore Division 31, Faisalabad division 20, Bahawalpur 21, Gujranwala 27, Sahiwal 17, Rawalpindi 17, Multan 30, Sargodha 40, DG Khan 29.

Promotion

The Punjab government on Tuesday promoted officers to grade 18. Governor House Deputy secretary Athar Saeed, DS Regulations Muhammad Zubair, Additional Deputy Commissioner D G Khan Ghulam Yaseen, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Gujrat Sajjad Gondal, DS C&W Najibullah, DS Housing Akhlaq Zaidi, DS Literacy Naseem Inam were promoted on regular basis. Meanwhile, the Punjab government assigned additional duties to senior officers. As per the notification, DG Multan Nadeem Irshad Kayani was given additional charge of the Multan Development Authority, Commissioner DG Khan Rana Gulzar Ahmad was assigned charge of D G Khan development Authority, Bahawalpur Commissioner Nayyer Iqbal was awarded additional charge of the Bahawalpur Development Authority.

Moreover, Amir Shafique was given additional charge of the ADC Finance, Arif Umar was given additional charge of the ADC Pakpattan, Afaq Wazir was assigned additnal charge of the ADC Jhelum and Rizwan Mehmood was given additional charge of the ADC Vehari.