rawalpindi - Police have rounded up five lawbreakers including two bootleggers besides recovering 20 litres liquor, 50 bottles of liquor and a 30 bore pistol with two rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City police netted Adnan for possessing 10 litres liquor. Race Course police rounded up Toseef and recovered 10 litres liquor. Meanwhile, Kahuta police in two separate raids arrested Ubaid ur Rehman and Mizan, two bootleggers and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Civil Lines police held Riasat for carrying a 30 bore pistol with two rounds. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.