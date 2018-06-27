Share:

KARACHI - Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police chief additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi has been appointed as Gilgit-Baltistan IGP. “Sanaullah Abbasi, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under government of Sindh, is transferred and posted as inspector general of police (IGP), government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” stated a notification issued by cabinet secretariat Establishment division, government of Pakistan on Tuesday.