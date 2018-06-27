Share:

MIRPURKHAS - An awareness rally took out by the Excise and Taxation Department at local press club to mark the World Anti-Narcotic Day on Tuesday.

The rally was led by Senior Excise and Taxation Deputy Director Syed Munawar Ali, they carrying banners and placards.

The deputy director said that purpose to observe the Anti-Narcotic Day to create awareness among the masses for loss of the use of narcotics.

He requested the masses to point out the narcotic sellers and narcotic dens for their elimination so that masses might be saved from use of narcotics.

He said that total 38 cases of narcotics were registered in courts from July 2017 to June 2018 till and recovered from accused five kilogramme charas, 30 kilogramme opium, 40 bottles of local wine, two cars, one jeep, two stolen bikes, 4,226 liquor and apprehended 35 narcotic peddlers.