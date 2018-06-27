Share:

LONDON - A British plumber who made bombs in Afghanistan was found guilty Tuesday of planning an attack in London last year, as well as making explosives for the Taliban. Khalid Ali, 28, from north London, was dramatically arrested by armed police on a street in Westminster in April 2017 with three blades tucked into his clothes. He was moments from launching an attack on police, politicians or the military, London’s Old Bailey court heard during his trial this month. Prosecutor Brian Altman told jurors that Ali, who had returned to Britain from Afghanistan in late 2016, planned a “deadly terror attack at the very heart of this country’s democracy”.