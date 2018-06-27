Share:

BADIN - The several politicians from various political parties gathered Tuesday at a political convention to discuss the failing state of education in Badin district, analyses the five-year education plans of contesting candidates and probe reasonable solutions to ensure quality education across the government-run schools.

The convention was organised by Laar Education Campaign in collaboration with Alif Ailaan, and attended by parents, youth activists and civil society members from across the district attended the various sessions of the event. The renowned broadcaster and former DG Radio Pakistan Murtaza Solangi moderated the first session.

The PPP candidate on NA-229 Mir Ghulam Ali Khan Talpur rescinding to questions from audience admitted that Badin’s education system and structures were in the shambles due to bad governance and non-seriousness of the common people for past many decades.

“We can stem the rot together and this is need of the hour to put aside all petty differences and give top propriety to education if want to bring the real change in the lives of the people,” he said. Ghulam said: “If he was voted and sent to National Assembly, he would leave no stone unturned to begin the drive in his constituency.”

He said that they would to cleanse the dirt of seventy years in order to provide the basic facilities in the schools. He said that he was hopeful because of the awareness among the youth of the district.

Ghulam announced to spend all the royalty of gas and petroleum of the district on education system instead of constructing the roads as long as the school buildings were in the shambles.

Adding, he deplored that lower Sindh was once the famous for the best quality education citing the examples of the universities in Thatta during the Sama dynasty.

“We have to gradually start the work to get rid of morass” he said and adding that the PPP had always worked for such issues but this time main focus would be on the education.

PPP candidate from PS-73 Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah said that if he was voted his main focus would be on the education especially in the coastal belt, which was facing the devastation situation due to the number of the reasons.

He lamented that despite the huge funds the situation of education infrastructure was in the poor state. He assured the participants that he would try his best to provide the better atmosphere in the villages, where students were forced to acquire education under the trees.

Shahnawaz Siyal of Sindh Tarki Passand Party (STP) held the successive rulers for the mess in the district and urged the people to reject the people in elections, who had failed to provide them the quality education and other facilities.

The Laar Education Campaign activities said according to Badin’s district education office own report, about 94 percent of all the schools in the district are primary schools. For every 27 primary schools, there is only one middle school.

Journalist Murtaza Solangi said that he was hopeful such events would not only force the leaders but would guide the parents and members of the civil society to put their sincere efforts to strive for the noble cause of the education.

Towards the conclusion, all contesting candidates signed on a charter of demands for the constitutional provision of quality education for children of Badin. The charter backed by a host of organisations, parents and community members in the district.