LOS ANGELES-Cardi B has confirmed she got married in secret nine months ago. The rapper revealed she tied the knot on the same day her boyfriend Offset, from rap trio Migos, proposed to her. Writing on Twitter, the 25-year-old said: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments!” The couple are expecting their first child this summer. Gossip site TMZ was first to report the marriage, posting a copy of the wedding certificate on Monday. The rapper seemed irritated by the revelation, writing on Twitter: “This why I name my album Invasion of Privacy, cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life”.

However, the post was accompanied by a long note, explaining why the couple had kept the marriage secret.

“Our relationship was so new - breaking up and making up - and we had a lot of growing up to do; but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other,” she wrote.

“One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married.

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just [t]he two if us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!”

Bizarrely, one month later, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage during a concert in Philadelphia.

She addressed the proposal in her message, saying: “I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for m[e to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, rose to fame last year with the song Bodak Yellow while her current single, I Like It, is a contender for 2018’s song of the summer.

She took a modern route into music, establishing her name via reality TV and social media.

She and Offset were recently photographed together for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. In the accompanying interview, Cardi said motherhood would not affect her career.

“Just because I’m a mom, my street credibility’s not gone, my sex appeal’s not gone,” she said, adding that she planned to bring her along when she tours with Bruno Mars this September.

“What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby.

“Only time I don’t have my baby with me is when I’m getting my hair done, make-up done, performing.”