LAHORE - Police are all set to join the ongoing crackdown against quacks as the Punjab Healthcare Commission intensifies raids on fake clinics across the province.

The provincial police are ordered to provide security cover to the staff of the healthcare commission. The move comes after a series of attacks on the health officials operating against fake medical clinics in different districts of the province.

Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam directed all the regional and district police officers to provide police guards to the health staff actively involved in the crackdown against quackery.

An official told The Nation on Tuesday that the Punjab’s central police office had already issued a notification in this regard. The notification says, “It has been directed by the authority that adequate support, security, and protection to the teams operating against the clinics/centers may be provided.”

All the regional and district police officers are also directed by the police chief to send back reports regarding the crackdown to his office on a daily basis.