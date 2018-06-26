Share:

Karachi-Coca-Cola Pakistan proudly reveals an official coffee-table book for Coke Studio in connection with celebration of its 10 glorious years of musical legacy and Pakistani pride. Coke Studio , which first aired in 2008, has gained unprecedented success over the years. With over 1 billion views and counting, it has undoubtedly established itself as the biggest and most influential music platform in the industry. Coke Studio’s flawless encapsulation of Pakistan’s diverse sound has transformed the musical landscape of the country forever.

Speaking on the launch of the book, Mr. Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan Region, said: “This book is not only an important archival documentation of the scale and breath and impact of Coke Studio but a celebration of its decade strong legacy. A legacy which has embraced and promoted Pakistan’s rich, vibrant and diverse culture. That has helped shaped a new narrative within and externally. Through these ten years, Coke Studio has grown to be regarded as the Sound of the Nation, revered all over the globe. This is book is a manifestation of our affirmation to keep bringing a sense of pride to Pakistan through the representation it truly deserves.”

The Coke Studio Coffee-Table Book marks a decade-long journey of unparalleled composition. The book documents Coke Studio’s rich past, which includes the wide variety of genres, artists, bands and performers that have placed Pakistan at the forefront of musical cultures around the world. This compilation serves to preserve every aspect fundamental to both Coke Studio’s success and the Pakistani identity, be it an instrument, a story or a melody. Coke Studio’s ten years of fusion have not only provided Pakistan with entertainment and extravaganza, but have also given rise to a new form of nationalist spirit and cultural appreciation: the whole country enjoys music like never before.

“With roots free of borders and dating back centuries, we are our own creators and deliverers of rhythm and rhyme. We have a separate story to tell, and only we have the rights to it. We are a proud Coke Studio nation. We are Pakistan. And with this book we celebrate these 10 glorious years.”— excerpt from the book.

The Coke Studio Coffee-Table Book has been conceptually developed and directed by Markings, a three-time Gourmand Award winning publishing house. The book features essays from Nadeem Farooq Paracha, Fifi Haroon, Rakae Jamil and Sultan Arshad Khan and photography by Adeela Badshah, Insiya Syed, Kohi Marri, Rizwan-ul-Haq, Amna Zuberi and Shahrukh Khurshid.