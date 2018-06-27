Share:

KARACHI - A Supreme Court-appointed Water Commission sought reports from federal and provincial departments regarding sea pollution. The relevant authorities were directed to submit their reports on June 30.

A judicial commission headed by justice (retired) Amir Hani Muslim conducted hearing the matter on sewerage and water, wherein Capt Rizwan Ahmed, representative of Headquarter Commander Karachi briefed the commission on the harbour pollution. The overall picture portrayed by Pakistan Navy’s representatives was horrible due to inaction on part of stakeholders that multiplied the issues of pollution.

During the hearing, the commission was informed that none of the department is performing its duties, the inaction has resulted in great loss to national economy by reducing foreign exchange after European Union and United States of America (USA) imposed sanctions on the export of seafood, originating from Pakistan.

Pak Navy’s representatives told the commission that constant flow of untreated waste into sea is more disturbing by damaging the marine life permanently. The national strategic installations and platforms are also exposed to destruction due to increasing pollution of sea.

It was pointed out that the filth in the harbour has been added because of direct discharge of industrial & municipal waste from different points of Karachi shipping. The Issues need to be addressed on war-footing basis, commission informed. Justice ® Amir Hani Muslim observed that in view of the dismal situation at the harbours, commission has left with no option to summon the top officials of the relevant department in federal an province to come with remedial measures to resolve the multiple problems at the harbour.

After hearing the arguments, the commission issued notice to the Karachi Fish Harbour (KFH) & Korangi Fish Harbour, Chief Secretary Sindh, Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Headquarters Commander Pakistan Navy, Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Additional Attorney General of Pakistan, and others seeking their reports pertaining sea pollution.