Share:

Recently I heard the speech of Maryam Nawaz in which she was telling that there is extra supply of electricity more than demand I think she was talking about only Lahore . I am living in one of the commercial area of F.B. Area ,which convicting people not by small breakdowns but a mega electric fall in this hot summer even without a specified time span.

This problem hurts millions of people who don’t afford the substitute of electricity. K-electric has following the practice of ‘Treat them as they deserve’, means in a small and middle class areas loadshedding interrupted in every hour meanwhile the elite class enjoy the un-interrupted supply of electricity. The most pressing problem which the residents of my area are facing is load shedding. Hoping for a positive anticipation by the concerned authorities in the crying need of my area.

HAMNA KHAN,

Karachi, June 23.