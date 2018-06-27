Share:

KARACHI - A policeman was shot dead inside his house under mysterious circumstance in Mehmoodabad area here on Tuesday. According to police sources, the incident took place at a house located at Azam Basti within the limits of Mehmoodabad police station. Police said that the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Zahid Hussain, son of Siddiq Bhatti.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later, handed over to his family. After being informed, extra contingent of the law enforcers reached the site of the incident and inquired about the incident.

According to Mehmoodabad SHO Falak Sher, the deceased was a posted in Shaheen Force, Clifton division, adding that the police have recovered a 30 bore pistol from the crime scene.

The deceased cop was shot once in his head, however, it has yet to be ascertained how the incident took place as what the police officials said that they were investigating the case from different angles to ascertain either the victim was murdered or committed suicide. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story. Separately, a police constable was shot and injured in an exchange of fire with the suspected criminals in Shadman Town within the limits of Shara-e-Noor Jahan police station. Police said that the encounter took place when the police’s sub-inspector Kareem Nizami along with a constable, namely Mashkor Alam, 30, was busy in police patrol in the area, adding that the policemen, however, attempted to intercept the four suspects riding on two motorcycles.

Police said that the armed men, however, the suspects opened fire at the police instead of stopping their motorcycles. As a result of firing, a police constable was wounded. Police said that one of the suspects was also wounded, however, he was managed to escape along with his companions under the cover of fire. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi, however, also took the notices of the incidents occurred at Mehmoodabad and Shadman Town and sought separate reports from concern DIGs.