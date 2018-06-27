Share:

Haleeb Pakistan’s only Nutra-Hygin milk

LAHORE (PR): In line with its commitment to provide superior dairy products to the people, Haleeb Foods recently brought back its all new Haleeb Milk across the country. Haleeb Milk, the company’s flagship brand, is now Pakistan’s first and only Nutra-Hygin milk which provides the perfect combination of purity, quality and nutrition which is Nutra-Hygin.

Memosh Khawaja, CEO Haleeb Foods, stated, “Haleeb Premium Milk is the first and only Nutra-Hygin milk in Pakistan making it the best UHT dairy milk. Nutra-Hygin Haleeb Milk is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our legacy of providing the people with superior dairy products.”

Haleeb Foods, being the pioneer of dairy industry in Pakistan, has always been setting benchmarks with a strong and uncompromising emphasis on purity, nutrition, health and well-being of its consumers. Haleeb uses world-class dairy processing methods with quality being the bed rock of its foundation.

Neymar is new OPPO friend

LAHORE (PR): OPPO has partnered with world’s leading Brazilian footballer Neymar, announcing him as new OPPO friend. Neymar will be seen promoting OPPO Mobiles during the contest. In the past, the brand has engaged with the footballer for the promotion of its OPPO FC Barcelona edition.

At OPPO, the product itself is the best marketing. It works on a 360-degree integrated marketing approach to connect with the youth across all platforms. With sports and entertainment marketing, they are connecting with youth through touch points that are relevant to them.

OPPO is the first smart phone brand that brings Artificial Intelligence 2.0 into selfie feature in Pakistan with years of R&D. It identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database and has around 296 facial touch points. Professional photographers and make-up artists were consulted during the R&D process, resulting in the A.I. technology having the ability to emulate those professional skills that can help selfies look more real and natural. OPPO F7 is the first phone that brings 25MP front camera for its consumer’s flawless selfies powered by a Octa core 64-bit Mediatek Helio P60 Processor.

Pacra maintains rating of Soneri Bank

KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained Soneri Bank’s long-term rating of “AA-“(double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus).

The PACRA also maintained the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of Rs 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus). The above rating is a function of bank's ability to maintain its market position in the banking industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook.

TPL launches self service mobile app

KARACHI (PR): TPL Insurance recently launched a new self-serviced mobile app for Android and Apple devices that gives users the ability to buy insurance, manage policies, raise claims and conduct self-surveys of their vehicles when intimating a claim or buying an insurance policy.

Customers can easily view, select, optimize and renew their Car Insurance Policies according to their preferred convenience by using this app.

"This app changes the way customers interact with insurance companies, giving them unprecedented ease for all their interactions. Be it buying insurance or filing a claim, we’ve made the process easier, and making the customer self-reliant. This is just a start, TPL Insurance will redefine the customer experience for travel, health and corporate insurance solutions.” commented Syed Ather Abbas, deputy managing director, TPL Insurance.

The mobile app also enables customers to select a specific workshop, where the car owner wishes to get the insured vehicle repaired, when filling the insurance claim.

Furthermore even non-customers can use the app to get a quote for car insurance and also purchase Car Insurance through the app by completing the process at their convenience.

Vivo and Qualcomm collaborate

SHENZHEN (PR): Vivo has detailed its collaboration with Qualcomm to address a critical 5G development milestone with their ground-breaking 5G antenna technology. This collaboration has resulted in the successful design and integration of new 5G mm-Wave (millimeter wave) antenna arrays into a Vivo commercial form factor as well as the measurement of system-level OTA (over-the-air) performance.

This milestone is significant as the arrival of 5G is creating major design challenges for smartphone manufacturers and network operators. To fully support the rollout of 5G services, even greater complexity and tougher requirements have been added to antenna designs and technologies.

For end users, mm-Wave technology can attain higher data rates to enable the 5G peak data rate of around 10-20 times higher than that of existing 4G LTE technology, providing a better wireless experience especially with AR, VR, AI, and UHD (ultra-high definition) video applications.