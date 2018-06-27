Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday organised an awareness walk to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse.

Force Commander Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Goraya was chief guest while students, representatives of NGOs and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the walk, which started from Governor’s House.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against drugs abuse. Pamphlets were distributed among the people during the walk.

The Force Commander told the participants about losses of drugs. He said that it is a joint social and national responsibility to eliminate drugs.

He said that if we want to stop the increasing use of drugs, we should struggle for elimination of the menace from society.

Giving details of performing of ANF, he said that the ANF Punjab had registered 139 cases since January 2018 to date and arrested 159 persons and recovered 80-kg heroin, 655-kg charas, 115-kg opium and 17-kg other material from their possession.

While special court of drugs had awarded death sentence to three persons, life imprisonment to 21 persons and different punishments to 288 persons.