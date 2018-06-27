Share:

LAHORE - The city received scattered rains on Tuesday, providing much needed relief to the heat stricken people.

After a hot day, strong winds started blowing in the evening that followed by steady rains.

Windstorm and rains provided relief to the people from the prevailing hot weather by causing considerable decrease in the temperature during the night.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 43 and 31 degree Celsius respectively.

High velocity winds and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 180 Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. More than 70 feeders could not be restored even until filing of this report late night.

The rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Inundated rainwater on roadsides and slippery conditions of roads caused massive traffic jams. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore on Wednesday (today). Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, D I Khan, D G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.