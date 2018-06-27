Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws from various areas of the city and have recovered hashish, liquor and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police recovered 60 litres of alcohol from Yusuf, a bootlegger and arrested him for further legal action. Aabpara police recovered 12 bottles of wine from Rajesh Jan and arrested him. Karachi Company police arrested Ahmed for possession of 400 gram hashish while Shalimar police arrested Waqas and Sain Zamurd for possession of 210 gram hashish. Golra police arrested Aashiq Sardar for possessing stolen items while Ramana police nabbed Ghulam Shabbir for possessing 215 gram hashish. Noon police arrested Shafique for possession of 70 gram heroin. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the performance of the police, according to the spokesman.