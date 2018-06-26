Share:

SIALKOT-A police investigation team was beaten up badly by over two dozen male and female accused at their home in village Kaanwaan Lit, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR (317/2018) lodged at Daska Saddar police station under sections 147, 149, 186, 342, 353 and 382 PPC by Sub Inspector Maqsud Nagra, the police party reached there for investigation of a case. Meanwhile, a large number of male and female accused gathered there. The accused held hostage the police officials including SI Maqsud Nagra, ASI Muhammad Shehbaz and constables Nabi Ahmed, Gulfam and Sheraz in a room and started beat up them.

The FIR added that 20 male and 15 female accused brutally tortured these police officials with hockey sticks, iron rods and wooden sticks besides tearing their official uniforms and snatching their mobile and thousands of rupees in cash. The incident remained continued for about two hours. Later, the police officials also called police for help which reached there and got the policemen freed. Daska police have claimed to arrest 11 accused and started investigation.

MOLESTATION: One Allah Ditta allegedly molested local farmer Suleman's son Ashir (9) in village Dholleywali, Daska.

The child went to a local shop for buying toffees, when the accused took him to his Haveli where he criminally molested the child. On listening to the victim's hue and cry, the local people gathered there but the accused fled away. The victim was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critically condition. Daska Saddr police have registered a case, with no arrest so far.