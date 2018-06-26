Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Newly-posted District Police Officer [DPO] Zeeshan Asghar said during an introductory meeting with the SDPOs that no one was above the law. He stated that laws would be implemented in letter and spirit in Okara district. He advised the police officers to perform their duty with honesty and dedication, urging them to take stern action against criminals and those involved in disturbing peace of society. "

No one would be allowed to disturb peace of Okara district," the DPO said, warning that negligence on the part of police officials would not be tolerated. He ordered the police officers to deal sternly with the suspects involved in aerial firing and fireworks during election campaign.

He also directed them to conduct operations against law violators under National Action Plan [NAP]. "For the purpose, the police should utilise all available resources," he stated.