islamabad - Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai and his wife Rieko Kurai hosted a reception here on Tuesday to celebrate the 64th Anniversary of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Day.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (HIM), Chief of Staff Personnel, Naval Headquarters, was the chief guest on the occasion. Colonel Mamoru Nanjo, Defence Attaché, Embassy of Japan, represented the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF). The reception was attended by parliamentarians, senior civilian and military officials of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

Among the participants pleasantries were exchanged, showing warmness towards bilateral relations between the two countries.

It was hoped that the decades’ old relationship will keeping growing with a passage of time in all spheres of life, particularly in the defence sector. JSDF Day celebrates the establishment of the Japan Defence Agency and the inauguration of the Japan Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defence Forces on 1st July, 1954. The Japan Defence Agency was upgraded to the Ministry of Defence in 2007.