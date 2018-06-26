Share:

KARACHI-The blockbuster movie Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, one of the highest grossing films of Pakistan, now has its most awaited sequel on its way, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, whose trailer was released at an exclusive event held at Nueplex cinema. The sequel boasts of a grand star cast which has the addition of some popular names including the renowned host and actor Fahad Mustafa as well as the beautiful actresses Mawra Hocane and Kubra Khan in lead roles.

Continuing from the first edition are Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sarwat Gillani, Uzma Khan in lead roles as well as Safina Behroz, Kunika Lall, Shehzad Khan, Kanwaljit Singh, Sohail Ahmed and Omer Shahzad in supporting roles.

The story of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 revolves around the lives of four men and is full of drama and comedy. The audiences can expect a fun-filled rollercoaster ride and full-fledged entertainment for the whole family. The film is shot at most beautiful and exotic international locations of Turkey and Dubai.

Humayun Saeed, the producer and actor of the film, said, “We have left no stone unturned to make this movie bigger and better in terms of production. Also, the whole cast has put in their best efforts and the audiences will be able to see that in the trailer.” Shahzad Naseeb who is also the producer of the film said, “JPNA 2 is a big effort from our side and I am confident that the film will make its mark on the cinema circuit when it comes”.

Nadeem Baig, the director of this movie, stated, “This movie is made on a much larger canvas than the first installment and each and every actor has put their heart and soul in making of this movie shine. Hoping for the best.” The film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha.