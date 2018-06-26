Share:

As the election days are approaching Kalabagh dam issue is taking centre stage. No doubt, Pakistan is facing water scarcity problems for so many years but using Kalabagh dam , as the only tool for water scarcity is a sheer injustice to already water affected people of Sindh. Although it is true, constructing Kalabagh dam may save the country from floods and may store water for future use, but it is not a long-term and pragmatic solution because floods come for few weeks, but rest of the year water availability is unsubstantial and dismal.

Today, people must watch and keep watching in future for how long three barrages of Sindh have been dried and kept viewing deserted look. Meanwhile, how Karachi is facing water scarcity issues. Simultaneously, agrarian lands of rest of Sindh has been facing water shortage problems along with the limited availability of underground water for domestic use whole the year.

Broadly speaking water scarcity is a global issue due to changing rapidly global weather patterns and the violation of Indus water treaty when it comes to Indian construction of dams on Western waters meantime, 207 million population of Pakistan is also one of the factors too. Yes, dams for storage are need of the hour but why Kalabagh, there are also another sites are available, and dams are constructed for saving the water.

ARSALAN THAMIM,

Shikarpur, June 17.