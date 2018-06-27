Share:

KARACHI - The KMC council approved Rs 27,160.468 million for the KMC budget for financial year 2018-19 during its meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Wasim Akhtar in the Council Hall of the KMC building.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Sheikh were also present on this occasion. Total receipts in the budget for year 2018-19 are Rs26,170.097 million including Rs19, 218.475 million as current receipts and Rs1, 892.400 million as capital receipts. Funds for provincial annual development program (ADP) and District ADP will be Rs6, 059.222 million.

The total expenditure for the next fiscal year will be Rs27, 160.468 million out of which Rs13,312.286 million allocated for the establishment; Rs2, 110.210 million for contingent expenses and Rs217.165 million for repair and maintenance. Besides, Rs5, 461.585 million has been earmarked for development projects and works, while expenditures from provincial ADP and District ADP will be Rs6, 059.222 million.

Giving details of the budget, the mayor said no new tax is levied and focus was mainly on making existing revenue resources better and to make this budget realistic and balanced.

He said despite financial constraints, we are presenting Rs11.5 billion development budget for next year which include development schemes suggested by the elected representatives of the council.

Referring to development works that had been carried out in the city during current fiscal year, he said a total of 206 District ADP schemes were completed during 2017-18 with Rs432.710 million in all districts of Karachi and the district council remits.

He said: “We have planned to bring 194 new schemes next year with a cost of Rs5,629 million to raise the development portfolio further and to bring lot of development works in Karachi.

He said in order to make the development resources available we continued our efforts and raise the issue of negligence committed by the previous governments and held meetings with the high ups of our country and as a result of this Karachi got the Rs25 billion Prime Minister’s package for development works under which many schemes will be executed next year including reconstruction of Manghopir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras, Construcion of flyover alongside Shershah Suri Road, Sakhi Hassan, Five Star Roundabout and KDA Chowrangi and reconstruction of Nishter Road from Teen Hatti to Napier Road besides rehabilitation and up gradation of existing fire fighting system in the KMC.

He expressed hope that with the availability of more funds from various sources, large scale infrastructure development will be seen in the city in next few years.

During the proceedings, members of the council expressed their views and informed the council about the problems facing by the people in their area.

Wasim assured them that he will write to the local government department for increase in the union council funds.