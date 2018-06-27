Share:

islamabad - In order to provide multiple sports opportunities to the youth, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is not only upgrading its sports grounds but is also taking steps to provide excellent sports facilities to encourage young players at a grass root level to pursue sports on a national level.

MCI will revitalize its different sports teams and new players would be inducted to improve the performance of these teams. Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Sports, Culture and Tourism Directorate of MCI would be revived to make Islamabad a hub of sports and cultural activities. He said that this formation remained neglected in the past, however, after formulation of MCI, a consolidated plan was devised to revive the Sports, Culture and Tourism Directorate.

Under this plan, different sports grounds would be up-graded and renovated in collaboration with the private sector. He said that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) some of these facilities have been provided for the public after up-gradation and renovation. Anser Aziz said that in order to improve the performance of the MCI Sports teams new players would be inducted so that the teams of MCI could be transformed. The mayor said that currently Cricket, Football, Hockey, Shooting Ball and Golf teams are representing the authority in different sports tournaments. He said there are 15 Cricket, 6 Hockey, 12 Football, 01 Tennis Court and 16 multipurpose sports grounds that were developed for the residents of the city.