Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Meghan Trainor relies on wigs to change her hairstyle. The ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker has tried to grow her hair out many times over the last few years but she always seems to struggle to add length to her locks. Rather than worry about it, Meghan made the decision to invest in several high quality wigs so she can mix up her style whenever she wants whilst maintaining a signature look. The 24-year-old pop star - who has recently been seen with long, straight blue hair and even pink tresses - revealed her wondrous wigs whilst co-hosting the ‘Today Show’ on NBC.