KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Tuesday claimed to have arrested former district officer revenue for his alleged involvement in sale and leases of plots.

The accused Shokat Jokhio, former district officer revenue, who was wanted in an investigation pertaining to illegal sale and leases of 300 plots comprising 265 acres of precious state land valuing roughly Rs4 billion was arrested by NAB Karachi, said NAB Karachi spokesperson, added that the land located at Bhains Colony, Deh Gangiaro was earmarked for wool washing.

The spokesperson further said that the accused in his capacity as district officer Revenue misused his authority by facilitating other accused persons and KMC officials allowing illegal sale of plots. In the same case two accused persons Shoaib Memon and Saif Abbas were arrested on 3rd May and 16th May 2018 respectively, said the spokesperson, added that the interrogation of the accused is underway. He will be produced before the Accountability Court tomorrow for physical remand.