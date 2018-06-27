Share:

Gilgit - National accountability Bureau Gilgit-Baltistan arrested two officers of the office of Accountant General Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by NAB Gilgit, Nadeem Ahmed, deputy accountant general, and Riaz Ahmed, account officer, had been arrested from their office in Gilgit.

According to NAB, the accused in connivance with officials of agriculture department Diamer embezzled government funds during the year 2012 to 2015.

The officials misused their authority and caused a loss of Rs24.8 million to public exchequer, the NAB said.

According to NAB, both the accused were presented in the Accountability Court Gilgit and the court allowed their physical remand to NAB GB.

Earlier, the NAB had arrested 3 officials of agriculture department GB in February in the same case.