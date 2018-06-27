Share:

ISLAMABAD - The water experts and stakeholders would put their heads together here today (Wednesday) to evolve a mechanism for resolution of issues related to the scarcity of potable and irrigation water, it is learnt reliably here.

"In pursuant to the Chief Justice of Pakistan directives the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan intends to arrange a national workshop/conference on the subject," said the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan in a letter to various stakeholders. The rivers inflows have further deteriorated and the inflows have reduced by more than 15000 cusecs on Tuesday and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) is Wednesday (today) likely to further reduce the provincial share.

The national workshop/conference has been convened to evaluate the severity of water shortage along with reasons and to recommend remedial measures (short term, medium term and long term) to encounter this serious national issue, said the letter the copy of which is available with The Nation.

According to the letter, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken notice of acute shortage of water in the country.

The apex court observed the shortage of drinking and irrigation water has created problems for the public and failure of government to make dams for the purpose of storage of water is going to affect the country drastically in the future, the letter maintained.

In this regard, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan(LICP) to hold conference on the issue of drinking, irrigation water.

It is worth to mention that a case on the issue is fixed at Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile an official sources said that the water flows in the rivers have further reduced and it is likely that the Irsa would Wednesday (today) further increase the provinces shortage to 14 percent from the current 9 percent.

The inflows of River Indus at Tarbela were 110300 cusecs and outflows 155000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera Inflows 45500 cusecs and outflows 45500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows 26300 cusecs and outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 31800 cusecs and outflows 4000 cusecs.

Tarbela is currently on 1422.28 feet against the minimum operating level of 1386 feet. The maximum conservation level 1550 feet.

While Mangla against the minimum operating level 1050 feet is presently at 1120.40 feet while the maximum conservation level 1242 feet.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently 644.60 feet. The maximum conservation level is 649 feet.