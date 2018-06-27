Share:

LAHORE:- The national selection committee has announced the names of 26 players for NCA Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Programme commencing here from July 2 to August 18 at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The selected players will work on their skills under the supervision of NCA elite coaches and are advised to report at the NCA on July 1, except for Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will join the programme after national duty as they are part of Pakistan squad, which will be taking part in a Triangular T20 tournament in Zimbabwe.