Share:

LAHORE - Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is still in a critical condition at the ICU of the Harley Street Clinic, London.

Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, told media outside the clinic that health of his mother had been deteriorated showing no improvement. The reports received here say, Hussain told media that doctors had deferred the decision to remove Begum Kalsoom from ventilator and they had increased the doze of relief-giving medicines to her.

It has been learnt from the PML-N sources that Begum Kalsoom has developed bedsore which resulted in infection and high grade fever. The functioning of her body organs is also showing low and her state of health is quite serious.

Her son also confirmed that the mother was in very serious condition. Replying to a question on the NAB approach to Interpol to get him and his younger brother back to Pakistan to face criminal cases, he said, NAB arrest through Interpol has no significance and asked NAB to do whatever it wished. He said law rules supreme in the UK where no illegal action is possible.

According to media report received here when a question was asked on the UK daily The Mail report on British properties of the Sharifs, he said, this matter will be addressed at a proper forum.

He however added that the whole business of the properties in question was carried out by his younger brother Hassan and these properties were no more