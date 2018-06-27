Share:

islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) imparted education about traffic rules to over 2 lac people through its road safety programs and campaigns in the city from time to time during the ongoing year.

Various education teams of ITP visited educational institutions and delivered lectures to the students, the teams also visited government and private organizations to create awareness among the officials about road safety. A total of 783 awareness activities s were arranged in the city while classes were arranged at ITP headquarters for providing road safety tips to learner drivers and violators visiting the office to clear their fine tickets. In total, according to the officials, 2, 04,929 citizens were educated about traffic rules. People were educated about safe road environment while pamphlets about road safety were distributed among thousands of citizens and students.

ITP, during the ongoing year, also provided help to 35584 road-users that were suffering from traffic related issues including vehicles’ breakdown or lack of fuel. Likewise, thousands of motorbikes were repaired free of cost and they were sensitised about the use of helmets and traffic rules during these campaigns.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules, take care of others’ rights on roads, avoid over speeding, rash driving, red signal violation and avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving. The SSP said that the only way to maintain traffic discipline and overcome road accidents is to create awareness about traffic laws. He urged all the citizens to help the traffic police in maintaining safe road environment in the capital and make Islamabad `an accident-free city. Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP is endeavouring to ensure safe road environment in the city and is involving the community in its affairs to achieve the desired targets of disciplined traffic and equal implementation of law with zero tolerance against violation of rules. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police and to follow traffic rules. The SSP has said that the police is a service-oriented organization and every possible help would be extended to ensure community policing through assistance to road users by the ITP.