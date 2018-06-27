Share:

People protest the Muslim travel ban outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's controversial ban on travelers from five mostly Muslim countries -- a major victory for the Republican leader after a tortuous legal battle. In a majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court ruled 5-4 that the most recent version of the ban, which the administration claims is justified by national security concerns, was valid.

