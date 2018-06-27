Share:

KARACHI - Former Sindh Chief Minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government has completely ignored people of Sindh during their tenure and now its new President Shahbaz Sharif is making toll claims to make Karachi like Paris, as a matter of fact they (PML-N) refused to give Sindh its due share in water, power and NFC.

In a statement issued by him on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the PML-N government during its tenure completely ignored Sindh and its people. “We had requested the federal government to give separate share of water to Karachi because people from all over Pakistan are living here but they rejected our request in the CCI meeting,” he said and added “now Shahbaz Sharif is claiming to provide water to the people of Karachi within next three years.”

He said that the PML-N government under a conspiracy resorted to prolonged gas loadshedding so that the industrial unit operating in the city could be shifted to Panjab. “The PML-N government tried to destroy industrial economy of the province but it was the PPP government which fought the case of industrialists and controlled the gas loadshedding to some extent,” he said and added now Shahbaz Sharif was claiming to boost industrial revolution in the province of Sindh.

Murad said that when the PML-N leadership goes out of power its heart start pumping and vying for people of Sindh but “the people of Sindh are well aware of the anti-Sindh policies of the PML-N leadership,” he said and added the PML-N government gave mega projects to Lahore but totally ignored Karachi – though the federal government kept generating huge revenues from this city.

“Yes, after our hue and cry you (PML-N govt) finally gave Karachi only one BRT Green Bus project but again it fell victim to your disinterest, therefore it has not been completed in four years – this is the attitude of the PML-N leadership and the government,” he said.

Murad said that the provincial government cleared all the electricity dues of the federal government even then prolonged loadshedding was resorted to in the province.

Expressing his annoyance on the claim of Shahabaz Sharif that the PML-N government has eliminated loadshedding in the country. “I am quite surprised on his claim, has he (Shahbaz Sharif) ever visited rural areas of Sindh where 18 to 19 hour loadshedding is resorted to,” he said and added “our people in this sweltering weather are leading miserable life due to prolonged power outages and top of it the Hesco and other powers company are sending inflated power bill to the poor people,” he said and added this was the contribution of the PML-N government.

He criticized the PML-N government economic policies under which rupee has faced worst ever devaluation against dollar. “You (PML-N government) were giving artificial oxygen to the economy which did not lost long, and after devaluation of the rupee the economy has suffered huge set back and you (Shahbaz Sharif) are claiming to have broken the begging bowl, as a matter of fact your policies have broken the back of poor people, ” he said.

Murad expressed his surprise that now the PML-N leaders are claiming to make Pakistan a well-fare state. “Your policies are anti-poor people and you have further suppressed downtrodden how will you make Pakistan a welfare state,” he questioned.

Concluding his statement, the chief minister said that in the targeted operation the PML-N government paid only lip service, otherwise they did not share cost of operation as was promised by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “The credit of restoration of law and order in Karachi solely goes to the people of Karachi and his government.