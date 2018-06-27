Share:

rawalpindi - PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan has claimed that his son Barrister Danial Chaudhry would thrash his opponent Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed with a heavy margin of 50000 votes from National Assembly constituency (NA-62) on the polling day.

“I will pay all the expenditures of electioneering to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed from my own pocket if Barrister Danial Chaudhry gets even 1 vote less than 50000,” he said. Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted by UC-41 Chairman Sheikh Arshad in his honour here on Tuesday.

N league stalwart and candidate from NA-60 Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Barrister Danial Chaudhry and scores of other local leaders and party workers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the reception, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan said his son has kicked off electioneering from NA-62 and is going door to door to muster public support for winning the upcoming general elections 2018.

He said the public in NA-62 is with Danial Chaudhry and he would defeat his rival Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the AML Chief and PTI backed candidate, with a lead of 50000 votes on the polling day. He said PML-N is the only party which not only managed to put the country on the track of development and prosperity but also solved innumerable problems of the masses.

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, ex-MNA and candidate from NA-60, while speaking, said Sheikh Rashid Ahmed who claims to be “Mujahid Khatam-e-Nabuwat” is actually involved in killings of innocent seminary students of Lal Masjid. He said Sheikh first climbed into the lap of military dictator General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf and then jumped onto PTI Chief Imran Khan to hatch conspiracies against the democratically elected government of N league.

He also vowed to crush Sheikh Rashid with thumping majority. During Hanif Abbasi’s speech, a group of students bellowed slogans in favour of Khatam-e-Nabuwat. Barrister Danial Chaudhry said he would resolve the water issue in his constituency after winning the general elections 2018.