LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam has said that free, fair, and transparent election in peaceful environment is the fundamental responsibility of the police department. “All the regional and district police officers should finalise a comprehensive security plan for polling under their own supervision,” he said while addressing the regional police officers through video-link conference at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokar, Shahid Hanif, Farooq Mazhar, Rai Tahir, Kanwar Shah Rukh and DIG Sajjad Hassan Manj were also present on this occasion.

The police chief said the code of conduct for the elections devised by Election Commission of Pakistan should be followed strictly. He also directed the police to take prompt and strict action against the violators.

The IGP further said that the candidates should be provided security and all resources should be utilized to ensure best security arrangements for upcoming elections, corner meetings, and political gatherings.

He also directed the RPOs and DPOs to pay visits to the police stations to ensure peace and law and order in their respective areas.

The field officers were also directed to ensure proper monitoring and checking of suspected elements at the entry and exit points of the big cities.

He further said that crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements should be stepped up and special operations should be launched under supervision of DPOs to arrest criminals wanted in terrorism, murder, dacoity, and ransom cases.