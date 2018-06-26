Share:

LALAMUSA-The PML-N and the political allies PTI and PML-Q have launched their campaign in the district for four National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly seats for the July 25 general elections.

The self-confident PML-N due to its past victories considers district Gujrat as its unconquerable fortress. But according to independent political observers PML-N this time will have to embrace pretty tight competition and has to employ all its energy if it intends to retain its political status in the district.

Previously in 2013 elections, the PML-N had won three national, seven provincial seats out of four NA and eight provincial assembly seats inflicting a big defeat upon its rivals now confronting each other once again.

The situation is very different now due to its central leadership's legal cases and departure of some influential and committed leaders like ex-MPA Malik Muhammad Hanif Awan, district president of PML-N from the party, as he is now contesting as independent candidate.

Similarly, the PTI is also hopeful and expecting 1970-like election results when the charismatic leadership of Z A Bhutto gave such an attractive slogans like, 'Roti, Kapra Aur Makan' and it overruled all the respite, regardless of cast, socio-economic rank, associations and achieved its goal of landslide victory especially in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

However, the political pundits here are of the view that PTI's seat-adjustment here with PML-Q at the price of denial of party tickets to it's committed Party workers possibly affect its high hopes.

In addition to the main contestant parties there are PPP, MMA, Tehrik-e-Labbaik, a new religious-political party and new entrant in electoral politics besides a number of independent candidates, who according to local political observers, are mostly spoiler and may add spice in the dish through their performce.

They also think that the participation of Tehrik-i-Labbaik in the elections may adversely affect the prospects of PML-N candidates.

Regrettably our political system has been monopolised by relatively small in number influential elite consisting of landlords, capitalists, feudal lords and their kith and kin who rule the country and here in this district, the same situation can be seen.

Thus, the main victim of the electoral system is the commoner who on every general elections hopes for the change but receives nothing except hopelessness and frustration in the end and this is going on despite more than a dozen elections held in the country so far.

Earlier, the PML-N awarded party ticket to its candidates for the four national and seven provincial assemblies seats of district Gujrat.

The much awaited list has the same candidates as contested 2013 elections with the exception of former MPA Malik Muhammad Hanif Awan and ex-MNA Nawabzada Mazher Ali Khan who have been replaced by new faces Raja Muhammad Aslam and Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gull respectively.

For National Assembly NA-68, Nawabzada Gazanfar Ali is the PML-N candidate, for NA-69 Mubashar Hussain, NA-70 Ch Jaffar Iqbal and NA-71 Ch Abid Raza.

For provincial assembly seats,PP-28 Nawabzada Haider Mehdi, PP-29 Major (r) Moeen Warraich, PP-30 Raza Ali Warraich, PP-31 Haji Imran Zafar, PP-32 Mian Tariq Mehmood, PP-33 Ch Shabir Ahmed and PP-34 Raja Muhammad Aslam.

Meanwhile, Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan has also nominated its candidates for the national and provincial assembly seats for the district Gujrat.

They include Pir Qazi Muhammad Mehmood Qadri for NA-68, Raja Salamat Zaman for NA-69, Adnan Asim NA-70 and Mulana Naeem Rizvi NA-71.