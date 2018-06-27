Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The overall power demand on Monday (June 25) was 23,055MW as compared to

electricity generation of 22,700MW, showing a meager shortfall of only 355MW, said spokesman of Power Division on Tuesday. Clarifying a news item published in a section of press regarding power demand and supply situation, he said neither the demand on Monday reached to 25044MW, nor the electricity generation stood at 15766MW as

reported by some sections of media. The overall peak demand of power on Monday was 23,055MW as comparing to demand of 22,700MW.–APP