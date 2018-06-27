Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan requesting it to extend the polling timings of the July 25 elections because of the scorching heat prevailing in the country.

In the letter written by PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday, said that the timing of the polling should be extended from 5pm in the evening to 8pm due to the scorching heat in the country and for the convenience of the public. The elections in the country are around the corner and a severe heat wave is prevailing here, it said.

“The heat wave is at its peak during 12 am to 4 pm in the evening,” the letter said.

Chaudhry said that extension in the polling timings would make easy for the masses to use their right to vote at maximum. This will facilitate the old age people and the il as well, he added.