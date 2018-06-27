Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood said that the dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of various Nullahs had been started at a cost of Rs 5.7 million and was completed before the start of the monsoon season. The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sabtain Raza had directed the Sanitation In charge to expedite the remaining cleanliness work, he added.

The sanitation branch is also making efforts on a daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in the RCB jurisdiction, the spokesman said. He informed APP, that the cleanliness work of three main Nullahs, Faisal Colony, Miran Bux Colony and Kalma Chowk was carried out by excavators.

The dredging work of Adra Nullah along with Akhri Stop Tench Bhatta Pulli, Jan Colony, Dhoke Abdul Latif Pulli, Aslam Market, Rahat Colony, Mughalabad Street Nullah, Shalley Valley to Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Banaras to Allama Iqbal Colony Street No. 2, Nullah of Habib Colony, Chak Madad Khan, Gawalmandi, Akbar Market, Officers Colony Nullah, Friends Colony, IJP Road and Shah Piyara Allahabad areas is being completed.

All culverts of the Nullahs would also be cleared before the start of the monsoon rain, he added. He said the cleanliness work of Jaba Pulli, Lane No. 4 to 7, Radio Pakistan, Nursery Pulli and Westridge Race Course Street No 3, Quaid-e-Azam Colony Drain, Kalma Choke to Dhamiyal Road, Street No. 7 Mohallah Hajian, Rawal Town Pulli is in full swing.

The CEO had issued directives to the officials and sanitation staff for taking solid steps to clear all Nullahs. Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said, the encroachments were also being removed from the banks of Nullahs. In case of any emergency, the citizens could call at the RCB’s helpline 051-111070707, he added.