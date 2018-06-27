Share:

rawalpindi - Scores of irate residents of Pindora protested against the authorities on Katarian Bridge over their negligence in providing regular water supply on Tuesday.

They blocked the road triggering a gigantic traffic jam on Pindora and its linking areas. Commuters and pedestrians suffered immensely due to the prolonged traffic jam. According to details, dozens of residents including students gathered on Katarian Bridge in Pindora and protested against the persisting water shortage. They also raised slogans against authorities as well as public elected representatives for ignoring their sufferings in the absence of water supply. The protest continued for more than four hours.

“We are facing acute water shortage since a long time now, but neither the public elected representatives nor the civic bodies are taking notice of our worries,” said Jamil Khan, a local resident. He said people are buying water tankers on high rates.

“Water shortage has become a horrific issue for the residents especially in this scorching heat. We don’t have clean drinking water in the area and so we have to turn towards the tanker mafia for buying water,” said another protestor Wajid Khan.

Many other protestors claimed that they have lodged complaints with civic bodies about water shortage but no action was taken so far. Potable drinking water is also not available in the area, the protestors said.

The election candidates of political parties have been warned to not visit Pindora until the water problem is not resolved, said the protestors. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the site and negotiated with the protestors to clear the road for traffic movement, however, the mob refused to obey the requests made by the police. They told the police that the protest would continue until the regular supply of water begins.