KARACHI - The Sindh High Court appellate bench on Tuesday allowed appeals moved by former speaker national assembly Fahmida Mirza and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar and allowed them to contest election.

The appellate tribunal of the high court of Sindh heard several appeals of the candidates, whom nomination papers were rejected by the returning officers after scrutiny of their nomination paper.

The appellate tribunal cleared Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar to contest from NA-245. His nomination papers had been rejected by the RO on the basis of his failure to mention the registration of two criminal cases against him.

During the hearing, Sattar informed the court that he has obtained bail in the two cases against him after which the RO’s rejection was ruled to be void.

On the other side, another appeal was filed against acceptance of Farooq Sattar nomination papers from two constituencies including NA 241 and NA 247. Applicant Iqbal Qazmi has stated that Farooq Sattar did not disclose his two cases before the retuning officers. But he is still wanted by the police in different cases, he (Farooq Sattar) did not get bail from the trail court. He pleaded to reject his nomination papers from both the constituencies. The bench rejected the plea after hearing the arguments.

Former Pakistan People Party leader, Dr Fehmida Mirza appeal was also accepted by the appellate bench. She has submitted nomination papers for reserve seat, which was rejected by the returning officer. She moved an appeal to the appellate tribunal.

Aftab Waseem of Pak Sarzameen Party was declared eligible to contest election, as his appeal was accepted by the appellate bench, Aftab submitted his nomination papers for contesting election from NA 249. But the RO had rejected his nomination. The same tribunal has also accepted an appeal another PSP candidate Abddula Sheikh, and allowed him to contest election from PS 152.

The appellate bench has rejected appeals moved by Pakistan Muslim League N candidate from NA 250 Raza Munawar, MQM candidate from PS 122, PPP candidates Amjidullah of NA 253 and Muhammad Akram