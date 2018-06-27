Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Sindh government to submit comprehensive report regarding Manchar Lake within two weeks.

The apex court also sought details on funds spent on the lake.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzan Ahmed was hearing the suo motu case of polluting the lake here at SC Karachi registry.

Sindh Irrigation Department Secretary Jamal Mustafa and other officials have appeared before the court, and informed about the progress as per direction issued by the apex court.

During the proceeding, the officials failed to satisfy the bench as they failed to give proper briefing. The court expressed its annoyance as the irrigation depart was not able to provide detailed report regarding the lake.

Justice Gulzar asked the irrigation secretary that what initiative has been taken to clean the Manchar Lake, he replied that the work was underway and would be completed very soon.

The court observed that the provincial government is still failed to provide potable water to the people of Sindh as the government is still unable to clean the lake despite spending trillions of rupees. He continued that the government department is waiting that the maximum people to die by drinking polluted and unhygienic water.

While giving his remarks, Justice Gulzar has said that if the matter was probed he was sure to reveal that the Sindh government must not have spent even a single rupee. “The government department has been making tall claims for the last two decades that the projects are underway, but so far not a single drop of potable water has been provided to the people.

Due to the failure of supplying potable water to the people, the court warned Secretary Irrigation Jamal Mustafa that he would be sent to the jail for neglecting the apex court directions.

The justice lashed out at the government by saying that Turkey has managed to clean the entire sea yet you have been unable to do anything.

He also said that the sea pollution has brutally affected the marine life as the rare species of fish were declined and the poultry industry would see its demise soon if the situation persisted.

The court ordered the Sindh government to provide a detailed report on Manchar Lake within two weeks and also directed to submit report regarding details of funds spent on cleaning and maintaining of the lake.