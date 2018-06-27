Share:

LAHORE - Promising leg spinner Shdab Khan has expressed his desire to become world number one bowler by giving his outstanding performance in the Twenty20 triangular series and one-day series against Zimbabwe.

“I will be aiming to showcase my spin talent in the best possible way during these two events to claim world number one bowling status,” he told reporters after second day of the training camp here at the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of their Zimbabwe tour.

Pakistan team will feature in a T20 triangular series involving hosts Zimbabwe and Australia from July 1 to 8 while they will play a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from July 13.

Replying to a query, he said that he is endeavouring to polish his spin bowling abilities and it is always his utmost effort to play his due role in team’s success. “I have made my way to the senior team with sheer hard working and putting in a lot of efforts while being a member of Pakistan A team.

“Then I gave my best in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and eventually found a place in the national senior team and during my stints with the A team and in the PSL, I always learnt and still I am learning, which is the best and ideal way to gain excellence,” he added.

Shadab said he always concentrates to be a useful part of the team while demonstrating his skills and talent in batting, bowling and fielding. “I can bat at any number in the batting order according to the need of the team as it is imperative for a player to adjust himself in batting order in different situations,” he said.

To another query, the leg spinner said he will not be facing any difficulty while playing in Twenty20 and one-day matches after playing Test cricket against England. “In my so far cricket career, I have played most of my cricket in shorter versions and playing Test cricket has added to my confidence an technique.”

He said Test cricket is the test of skills and technique of a player and requires a lot of patience and a mindset with temperament to exhibit his cricket talent. “The recent tour of England and Scotland has added to the confidence of the players, who will be performing better in the triangular series and one-day series against Zimbabwe,” he added.

To a query regarding Yasir Shah, he said that Yasir is his senior and he has no issue on his inclusion in the team. “It depends on the luck and superior performance that who will be playing the next year’s ODI World Cup. Yasir is an outstanding spinner and a match winning bowler and I always pray for his success and entire team. It is my pray and desire for him that he may perform in a way in the short versions of the game, which he mostly does in Test cricket.”

Shadab said in Twenty20 matches, the wickets are mostly flat and the team showing collective efforts and team work gains success. “We are preparing hard for triangular and Zimbabwe series and I hope we will deliver and help the team win both the series.”