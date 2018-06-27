Share:

KANDHKOT - Patients of sempiternal diseases including heart, hepatitis, kidney, diabetes, tuberculosis and others are facing severe hardships for their treatment particularly at public health sectors across Kashmore.

However, the treatment of above mentioned diseases are very costly for patients who are suffering from those diseases. Several complaints were recorded for non-availability of medicines, vaccines and essential equipments of the lifelong diseases at the government hospitals of the district.

As a result, the patients have been facing difficulties last for two to three decades. However, both the district administration and Sindh government have turned a blind eye in this regard.

The patients those who can't afford the costly treatment they are compelled to go to other nearby districts mainly Sukkur, Larkana and Rahim Yar Khan to get their free and proper treatment of their diseases.

Sources said that mostly doctors and specialists are not performing their duties properly as they devote mostly time to their private clinics and hospitals. Despite heavy budget from health department for purchasing medicines, vaccines and other equipments, Kashmore have been deprived of the proper health facilities.

It is observed there is also acute shortage of various vaccines such as rabies, snake bite, dog bite and especially vaccines for the children.

It was also learnt from sources that senior medical officers (SMOs) of 18 and 19 grades are deputed in polio eradication to perform polio duties while medical officers (MOs) are performing duties at public hospitals.

When this scribe approached to medical officer while he has said that these complaints are baseless as enough number of medicines and vaccines and equipments are available at public sectors.

It was observed that heavy generators of the civil hospital Kandhkot are non-functional due to which patients and doctors are facing several difficulties especially operating of essential equipments.

It is worthy to mention that there is no check and balance in the department as a result citizens are being faced problems. Kashmore district is not a single district in the province although there is a great shortage of medicines and vaccines in the mostly areas of Sindh.

It is also observed dozens of children died due to measles in the various parts of the district while the health department had not taken proper initiatives to stop the deadly disease of measles.