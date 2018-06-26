Share:

SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha (UoS) organised a one-day interactive workshop to provide the students with meaningful understanding of research publishing, presenting, applying for funds and other related issues.

The workshop was organised by the Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) in collaboration with the Department of Chemistry, UoS.

The workshop was divided in three sessions including opening, technical and question-answer session. Department of Physics Chairman Dr Nawaz Tahir was the chief guest while a number of M Phil and PhD students also participated in the workshop.

Speaking at the opening session, Dr Nawaz said that in the current times, higher education has attained a central role in the process of progress and prosperity. Since research is the essence of higher education, UoS gives it prime importance as it has successfully developed a research culture at its campus.

Dr Farooq Anwar, ORIC director, delivered a speech on 'Review and Research Article Writing'. He stressed on giving plenty of time to write a scientific review as compiling years of scientific progress into a short review article is not easy and it requires good understanding of the literature and implications of discoveries. He advised the students to start early, spend time read literature extensively, stay on time and submit their review article by the deadline.

Director Academics Dr Abdul Rauf Raza spoke on 'Research Funds and Project Writing' and briefed the students about specific research fields which the governments and other scholarship awarding agencies are providing funds for. He guided them about selecting research field, exploring research funds and projects and writing award-winning research proposals.

Guest speaker from the Agricultural University Faisalabad, Dr Asif Nawaz shared his views on 'Patent Writing'. He remarked that patent claims are difficult to write down because of peculiar format guidelines required by the patent office. Scholars should expand their potential and learn to draft and file a patent to achieve a modestly profitable outcome, he added.

Assistant Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal delivered a lecture on 'Thesis and Synopsis Writing'. He informed the students about various reference and citation styles and gave them tips for writing a perfect thesis and synopsis. At the end, Dr Nawaz Tahir distributed shields to the participants.