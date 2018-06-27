Share:

LAHORE - The syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore has approved Rs 3.970 billion budget for the financial year 2018-19 with focus on development, research and improving facilities for quality education and services.

Chairing the 55th syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 105 research projects is Rs 1.262 billion.

Prof Pasha told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs 2.335 billion has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs 2.080 billion will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs 255 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2018-19.